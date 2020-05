Fahrdienst Uber in Österreich offenbar zulässig

epa04380435 The logo of mobile phone applications Uber (L) and a taxi service (R) are captured on a smartphone in Schwerin, Germany, 02 September 2014. Controversial ride sharing service Uber is for the time being forbidden from offering its services in Germany. The district court Frankfurt Main has issued an interim injunction in a summery proceeding. EPA/JENS BUETTNER

