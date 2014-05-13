05/13/2014
Noch drei Avatar-Filme geplant
avatar
dapdJames Cameron, director of the film "Avatar,"#34s discusses plans to open an Avatar-themed land,st at Animalimal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, at a news conference at Disney Imagineering in Glendale, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2011. Its an
Avatar
dapdCast member Sigourney Weaver arrives at the premiere of "Abduction" in Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2011. "Abduction" opens in theaters Sept. 23, 2011. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03304155 Jenna Harris takes a picture of a figure from the movie Avatar on the opening preview night of Comic-Con 2012 in San Diego, California, USA, 11 July 2012. EPA/DAVID MUANG
Producer Jon Landau and director James Cameron acc