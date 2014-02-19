Würden Sie sich durch Google Glass gestört fühlen?

Google Glass, smart glasses under development by Google, are seen in an undated handout picture released February 20, 2013. As shown in a YouTube video uploaded by Google, the glasses feature a small, translucent square in the top right of the field of view which provides an interface to features such as map directions and photography. REUTERS/Google/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS) NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
© Reuters/HANDOUT