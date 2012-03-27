AppAware Makes Android App Discovery Social

27.03.2012

With over half a million apps currently available to Android users, how do you go about finding the right apps for the right occasion? One Italian entrepreneur and his 4 person team believe they have the magic answer.

Since purchasing the initial developer, Android Inc. in 2005, and it’s first unveiling in 2007, Google’s Android operating system has seen stellar growth and in many locations around the globe, has cut into Apple’s iOS marketshare. And with any great OS and a great distribution mechanism behind it, there’s bound to be a flood of apps, some great, some mediocre, and some just outright crap. So how do you go about sorting the wheat from the chaff? A common problem experienced by just about every smartphone owner, Andrea Giradello and the Zurich, Switzerland based team of AppAware set out to not only solve this problem, but let the crowd have their say in the process. "The problem is to find good apps"

“The problem with the Android Market, and all other apps stores is to find good apps. With over half a million applications in the Android Market, and to find a really good one for you, is really difficult,” comments Andrea. During the earliest days of the Android Marketplace, Andrea admits that he took a rather blunt approach, “Since the ‘Top’ charts never really changed much, you know, Facebook, Twitter, etc. I really got into the ‘Just In’ category. All the apps were published there, and since Android was still (relatively) new, apps would be featured for a couple of hours, whereas up until about 3 months ago apps would come in one after the other, and now, Google has removed this category, presumably due to the volume of incoming apps.” While it’s certainly not alone in the apps discovery marketplace, Andrea and the AppAware team have sought their own path in presenting what they believe will make a great app on your phone. The idea was born from Andrea’s PhD. studies, where he created an app that can monitor and track what Android users are installing, updating, and removing, and displaying this information to other users. This tracker became the basis for the current iteration of AppAware, and displayed in real-time, anonymous app usage statistics. Andrea likens the very first version to “ Twitter, but not Twitter.” Meaning, AppAware was an ongoing stream of X user installed ABC app, Y user updated XYZ app, etc. Funding

Like many entrepreneurs, Andrea reached a crucial turning point with his product and his education. “I was faced with a choice. I could stop, write some papers, and end up with my doctorate. Or, I could put the PhD on hold and return at a later date.” Needless to say, Andrea’s PhD is now on hold, and he even managed to convince another fellow student to put the studying aside, and join him in the startup world. Likewise, Andrea found support in Ivan Delchev, who left his position with SAP to join the team. Once the decision was made to go all-in, Andrea and his team found a low six-figure seed funding round in Vienna based Gamma Capital Partners. “This investment allowed us to stay focused. We know what we want to do, we have a lot of ideas, but we have to pick the ones that make sense. This is one of the reasons were not going with iOS at the moment.” 70.000+ users

Since demonstrating a working app and receiving the seed funding, AppAware has grown leaps and bounds in a very short time. The site itself has just recently relaunched, providing 70.000+ users with a host of features that not only let them discover the best of the best, but also interact more directly with each other, as well as the app developer, a feature sorely missing from the Android Market, or rather, Google Play. At it’s heart though, the app hasn’t really changed all that much. In order to take advantage of AppAware’s features, users must download and install the app from Google Play. From here, AppAware takes an anonymous snapshot off all the apps on your Android device. This information is then synchronized with AppAware’s servers. Anytime a user makes a change to this snapshot, the data is synchronized back to AppAware in real-time. This functionality has a two fold benefit: It keeps track of what you like and don’t like, further tailoring future recommendations, and, if you allow the app to do so, all of your connected friends on AppAware.com will see that you’ve just installed Texas Holdem Poker Deluxe, for example.

© AppAware