Eric Schmidt: "I'll Stay Google Until I Keel Over"

What do you expect with Google+ - you have about 43.000 followers - , but Google+ doesn’t really take off.

It’s coming.

When and why are you convinced that it will be an success? A comscore-study last week said, that Google+ users are only on the platform for an average of 3,3 minutes a month.

It’s brand new. If you look, it grew faster than any other Google service in history. To become impatient now, after comparing us to facebook, you waited eight years and than you give us like six months? Come on. That’s not a fair comparison. Google+ is repeatedly increasing usage and engagement. And people are using it in many ways. These things are hard to do because you have to get enough people and enough activity and then they take off.

How do you see your competitors? Microsoft, Apple, Facebook – Facebook seems to be the biggest competitor at the moment.

I don’t agree with that. Our premier competitor is Microsoft. If you look at search you have Microsoft Bing and Google. Microsoft does Windows and office software very well. But Microsoft has nothing successful beside Xbox. We are assuming that the Nokia phones will be good but not good enough. The Android ecosystem is so much further along, it’s so much better engineered and there are so many more choices. But our number 1 competitor is, and will remain Microsoft search. Facebook is the competitor in what sense, in maybe a tension? People who use Facebook use Google a lot. Its not a direct competitor yet, but maybe in the future.

But what happens, when Facebook integrates in Facebook search, a web search? And this will be a Bing search due to the fact that Microsoft has small shares in Facebook?

That could be possible and that would answer the question – we will still be competing with Microsoft. Everyday we worry more about Microsoft than anybody else. The industry is consolitated into a relatively small number of important platforms. There are at least four now – Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google.

But many people miss the content on Google which Apple can offer, like music. As you cannot offer content, might this be a problem for your business and your future?

Of course, they are ahead, but we are working on that. But again I think, there are markets where we are the leader; text-search. We are in the process of becoming the leader in display ads. We a leader in Youtube, we are a challenger with Chrome. In music we are behind, but that’s because we started later, but we are growing very fast. And Apple does a good job. That’s called competition.

Two years ago you presented Google Voice Search at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. When will it really take off?

A lot of people say that they are beginning to use it. I find it strange myself.

Whats driving innovation today?

( Eric Schmidt takes his Google Galaxy Nexus and uses Google Voice Search and talks into the phone „What is driving innovation today?“ and shows the list of the google-hits.

Wow – Isn’t that impressive?

As I do not want to write the hits - now the answer in the words of Eric Schmidt please?

The core things on the computers have to do with big data, the ability to get a lot of information and to look at it. The Mobile phone industry, Facebook, the big data explosion is at the core of many new businesses. The other thing is the trend towards augmentation, the example I used in Barcelona were the virtual presence-robots. You send a robot to the concert and you can experience the concert yourself. That’s enabled by fast bandwidth. It’s also enabled by better imaging recognition and fast processors. A lot of those things will happen for us in the next decade and that will be one of the next big stories.