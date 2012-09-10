Pioneers Festival: IT Visionaries in Vienna

`Pioneering technologies, start-up support and promotion of entrepreneurship`. These are the ambitious aims of the Pioneers` Festival, that will take place in the Hofburg from 29 to 31 October 2012. This three-day event will celebrate high technology and entrepreneurship, with the focus on Europe. The event is organised by STARTeurope, whose team, led by Andreas Tschas, have organised numerous events to highlight the European start-up scene. For example, last year they organised the STARTup Week which gave such a boost to Austrian start-ups.

One year later they intend that it should be even bigger and better – the selection of the location gives a clear hint as to this. Also the programme is ambitious: on two stages 60 industry leaders, all of whom have great experience in entrepreneurship and high-tech industries, will share their own experiences. Early-Bird-Tickets (costing €499 each) are already available on-line for the Pioneers Festival. For start-ups, students, developers and investors tickets are available at special prices.

Start-up competition

Start-ups not only can gather tips from the professionals on stage but also can participate themselves. A Start-up Academy will help young companies to present their own business ideas. Furthermore, 50 start-ups will take part in a competition in front of a top-class jury. The eight best will get the chance to present their ideas to the 2,500 visitors that are expected to attend.

Interested start-ups can apply on-line until 7 September. However, even if you don`t make it to the final, you don`t necessarily need to stay at home: there`s also the chance to present your business ideas by hiring a stand in the Expo area, where you can also catch the eye of investors and business angels.

Further information can be found on http://pioneersfestival.com. The event can also be followed on futurezone, which will keep the public up to date on developments associated with the festival, such as when first speakers will be announced.