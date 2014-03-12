Silicon Valley blog: Following innovation

I am where it happens, where today’s Internet powerhouses have their headquarters, where startups get off the ground and are then bought up by these powerhouses for hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, and where many brilliant minds are trying to find the next invention that will be as revolutionary as the steam engine once was.

Silicon Valley is the focal point of innovation. The world’s leading universities – Stanford and Berkeley – are headquartered in the San Francisco area, and it is usually students from these schools that create companies like Google and Facebook. It almost seems like everything that drives life today is developed, invented, or perfected here in Silicon Valley. Are Americans or the people in the Valley more intelligent? Are they smarter than we Europeans?