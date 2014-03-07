Smartphones and tablets crunching numbers for cancer research

TÜV-certified alarm clock app

Power Sleep will be available for Android smartphones and tablets starting on Thursday and works like an alarm clock app. The user can specify when the alarm should go off, and has to plug the device into a charger. The calculation process does not start until the battery is fully charged. The app downloads a data package that is just under one megabyte in size and that contains the individual protein sequences. The app then calculates them and sends the results back to the project server.

To prevent the device from overheating during the night, only one core of the processor is used at maximum capacity. Processors with four or even eight cores are now common in smartphones and tablets. According to Jürgen Falb from PocketScience, the developer of the app, the app shuts down automatically when the device reaches a temperature greater than 40 degrees Celsius. The safety was also evaluated by the German testing institute TÜV. The app only downloads new data when the device is connected to the Internet over a WIFI connection, but downloads via 3G can also be enabled.

“What makes protein research so exciting is that it is relevant in all areas from fundamental research all the way to medical research", said Thomas Rattei from the University of Vienna, who is responsible for the project. The best-known examples of this are cancer and Alzheimer’s research. “We have to know more about the functions of proteins in order to understand these illnesses.” To achieve this, certain proteins that have already been decoded in other organisms such as mice have to have the same effect in humans. “When you ask a biologist if she has compared proteins at some point, she will certainly say yes. And a very large number of these comparisons are completed every day around the world, in some cases two and three times.”