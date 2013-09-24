Apples iMacs ab sofort mit Intel Haswell CPUs

Die neuen iMacs bieten Intel Prozessoren der vierten Generation, den WLAN-Standard 802.11ac und optionalen Flash-Speicher mit bis zu 1 Terabyte.
Ab sofort sind Apples iMacs mit Intel Haswell CPUs verfügbar. Der günstigste iMac (ab 1.299 Euro) mit 21,5 Zoll Display hat einen i5 Quadcore Prozessor mit 2,7 GHz und Intel Iris Pro Grafikkarte. Die teurere Variante mit GeForce Grafikkarte (ab 1.499 Euro) hat einen i5 Prozessor mit 2,9 GHz – ein i7 mit 3,1 GHz ist für 200 Euro Aufpreis wählbar.
Der 27 Zoll iMac hat in der günstigsten Variante (1.799 Euro) einen i5 mit 3,2 GHz. Das Spitzenmodell (ab 1.999 Euro) hat eine i5 CPU mit 3,4 GHz. Gegen 200 Euro Aufpreis ist ein i7 Prozessor mit 3,5 GHz wählbar. Für weitere 150 Euro mehr gibt es eine Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M Grafikkarte mit 4 GB Videospeicher.
Alle neuen iMacs unterstützen den WLAN-Standard 802.11ac, sowie PCI-Express für Flash-Speicher. 256 GB Flash-Speicher kosten 200 Euro, 512 GB 500 Euro und 1 Terabyte 1.000 Euro.