futurezone.at
Suche
Anmelden

info

© APA/EPA/Rainer Jensen

Alles neu
09/07/2014

Die Hightlights der IFA auf einen Blick

Smartphones, Wearables und TVs: Elektronikgrößen stellten auf der IFA in Berlin ihren neuen Produkte vor. Die futurezone präsentiert die Höhepunkte im Überblick.

© Bild: APA/EPA/Rainer Jensen

46-64717211-04385328.jpg

© Bild: Gregor Gruber

2.jpg

© Bild: Michael Leitner

a9.jpg

© Bild: HTC

HTC Desire 820 Group.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1687524

A man shows the new Lumia 830, left, and 730, righ…

© Bild: Motorola

Moto G 2.jpg

© Bild: Sony

Xperia Z3

© Bild: Lenovo

BK3_P.jpg

© Bild: Philips

Philips 8909

© Bild: Medion

15103947795_3cee273ad8_k.jpg

© Bild: Reuters

46-64673341-2014-09-03t140743z_1663430500_lr1ea93138lnu_rtrmadp_3_electronics-fair-samsung.JPG

© Bild: Sony

Sony Wearables

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

4.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1690680

Steve Sinclair, Motorola's vice president of produ…

© Bild: Sony

Sony Wearables

© Bild: Asus

ASUS-ZenWatch-02.jpg

© Bild: Dyson

Screenshot_2.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

2.jpg

© Bild: Panasonic Technics

panasonic-audio.jpg

| Stand: 09/07/2014, 06:00