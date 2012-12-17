Google gibt LG die Schuld an Nexus 4 Knappheit

In den Ländern, in denen das Nexus 4 in Googles Play Store verfügbar ist, ist es aufgrund des geringen Preises ein Bestseller. So kostet es in den USA 299 US-Dollar, in Großbritannien 239 Pfund. Die hohe Nachfrage hat im November mehrfach die Server des Play Store zum Absturz gebracht. Viele Kunden beschweren sich zudem, dass die im Store angegeben Lieferzeiten nicht eingehalten werden.

Jetzt hat sich Dan Cobley, Managing Director von Google UK, dazu geäußert. In seinem Post auf Google+ zu Google Zeitgeist wandten sich zahlreiche Kunden an ihn. Cobley entschuldigte sich dafür und bezeichnete die Situation als inakzeptabel. Zwar stellt er den Hersteller des Nexus 4, LG, nicht offensichtlich an den Pranger, dennoch lässt seine Aussage vermuten, dass Google nicht allzu glücklich mit LG ist: „Lieferungen des Herstellers sind selten und unregelmäßig", schreibt Cobley. Auch bei der Kommunikation zwischen Google und LG gebe es Probleme.

Folgend die Original-Nachricht von Dan Cobley:

Dear all, I know that what you are going through is unacceptable and we are all working through the nights and weekends to resolve this issue. Supplies from the manufacturer are scarce and erratic, and our communication has been flawed.

I can offer an unreserved apology for our service and communication failures in this process. I am optimistic that we will be able to share some positive news shortly, but I do not want to cause any more disappointment by making a commitment until we are 100% sure we can deliver on it.

I realise that the people who ordered the Nexus 4 so early are among our most committed and loyal users and we are doing all we can to put things right.