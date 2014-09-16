NASA kehrt zur bemannten Raumfahrt zurück
„Wir bringen die Starts von bemannten Raumflugzeugen zurück nach Amerika“, teilte die NASA am Dienstag mit. Die eigenen Space Shuttles waren 2011 ausgemustert worden.
Vor allem aus Kostengründen hatte die NASA 2011 ihre Space-Shuttle-Flotte in den Ruhestand geschickt. Rund 30 Jahre lang hatten die Raumfähren, die als Amerikas ganzer Stolz und Garant der US-Vormachtstellung im All galten, zuvor Astronauten in den Weltraum gebracht. Seitdem sind die USA auf die Mitnahme ihrer Astronauten in russischen Sojus-Kapseln angewiesen, um zur Internationalen Raumstation ISS zu gelangen. Pro Reise zahlt die NASA dafür allerdings umgerechnet rund 50 Millionen Euro.
The driver of the Over Land Transporter is seen as he maneuvers the space shuttle Endeavour on the streets of Los Angeles as it heads to its new home at the California Science Center in this October 12, 2012 NASA handout photo. Beginning Oct. 30, the shut
"Große Ankündigung"
Das ist der Behörde ein Dorn im Auge. Daher arbeitet sie schon lange daran, wieder selbst Astronauten zur ISS bringen zu können. Vor allem seitdem die NASA angesichts der Ukraine-Politik des Kreml einen Teil ihrer Zusammenarbeit mit Russland demonstrativ eingestellt hat, gilt die Atmosphäre als angespannt. Nicht zuletzt deshalb will die USA ihre Position als Weltraummacht offenbar wieder stärken. Um 22 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit wird daher eine "große Ankündigung" des NASA-Direktors Charles Boden erwartet.
Auch mit privaten US-Firmen arbeitet die NASA bereits zusammen. Diese liefern Ausrüstung und Nachschub an die ISS, transportieren bisher aber keine Menschen. Vier US-Firmen - SpaceX, Sierra Nevada, Boeing und Blue Origin - haben sich um den Auftrag, Fähren für die bemannte Raumfahrt zu entwerfen, beworben und sind derzeit unterschiedlich weit in ihrer Entwicklungsarbeit. Es wird erwartet, dass die NASA bei der für den Dienstagabend angekündigten Pressekonferenz auch bekannt geben wird, wer den Zuschlag bekommt und wie der Zeitplan aussieht.