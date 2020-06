NASA plant weitere Unterwasser-Missionen

epa03281294 National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) handout image dated 17 June 2012 showing a NASA 'Aquanaut' working at Aquarius, the world's only undersea laboratory in the Florida Key, Florida, USA. NASA sent the 16th aquanaut crew on 11 June 2012 to live for two weeks at the Aquarius facility which NASA leases each year from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to conduct research and simulate mission activities in the water's low gravity. According to NASA's website, 'NEEMO missions are performed at Aquarius because the isolation, constrained habitat and crew quarters, harsh environment, and reduced gravity challenge aquanauts to perform mission operations despite extremely formidable conditions. Much like space, the undersea world is a hostile, alien place for humans to live. NEEMO crew members experience some of the same challenges there that they would on a distant asteroid, planet or moon.' EPA/NASA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

