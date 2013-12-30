Private Raumfahrt 2014

USA SCIENCE SPACE PROGRAMMES
FILE - In this April 29, 2013 photo provided by Vi…
Richard Branson
Crewmembers prepare a SpaceShipTwo attached to its…
Spaceport Rent
This image released by NASA shows the SpaceX Drag…
USA SPACEX NASA ISS
This Jan. 12, 2013 photo provided by NASA shows th…
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a small science satelli
Test Rocket
NASA handout still image from video shows unmanned
NASA handout shows the Sierra Nevada Corporation D
FILE - This artist's rendering provided by Sierra …
In this Aug. 22, 2013 photo made available by NASA…
Space Station-Inflatable Module
Space Station