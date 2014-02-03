02/03/2014
Der Hype um die Super Bowl
Das NFL-Endspiel ist alljährlich Publikumsmagnet und daher sportlich wie werbetechnisch höchst relevant.
Seahawks fans celebrate their team's NFL Super Bow
The top of the Empire State building is illuminate
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Baldwin dives into
Julius Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Walter Thurmond
Bruno Mars
Football fans watch from a bar the halftime show o…
USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL
Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers perfor
USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL
Peyton Manning
USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL