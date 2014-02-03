futurezone.at
Suche
Anmelden

info

Die Super Bowl, das Saison-Endspiel der American-Football-Liga NFL, begeistert alljährlich ein Publikum von über 100 Millionen US-Amerikanern. Dazu kommen internationale Fans.

© Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

Digital Life
02/03/2014

Der Hype um die Super Bowl

Das NFL-Endspiel ist alljährlich Publikumsmagnet und daher sportlich wie werbetechnisch höchst relevant.

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

Seahawks fans celebrate their team's NFL Super Bow

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

The top of the Empire State building is illuminate

© Bild: Reuters/CARLO ALLEGRI

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Baldwin dives into

© Bild: Deleted - 513738

Julius Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Walter Thurmond

© Bild: Deleted - 513750

Bruno Mars

© Bild: Deleted - 513759

Football fans watch from a bar the halftime show o…

© Bild: APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK

USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL

© Bild: Reuters/SHANNON STAPLETON

Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers perfor

© Bild: APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK

USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL

© Bild: Deleted - 513792

Peyton Manning

© Bild: APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK

USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL

| Stand: 02/03/2014, 11:28