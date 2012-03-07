Futurezone Launches English Channel
Starting today, selected articles and features on futurezone.at will also be offered in English. Our goal is to engage a new audience and draw attention to Austrian know-how, ideas, the blossoming startup scene, and Central and Eastern European news.
“With the English channel, we want to overcome the language barrier and provide a platform whereby Austrian and European ideas and news reach a broader audience,” says futurezone.at Editor in Chief Gerald Reischl. The English channel will feature only original content that the futurezone.at team has personally researched and produced.
“I am particularly pleased that we were able to attract top American journalist Dan Taylor,” says Reischl. An ex-pat living in Vienna, Dan Taylor also writes for various publications including The Next Web, and will be working together with futurezone.at editors to help direct and shape the content of the channel.