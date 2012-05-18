World Capital of Start-ups with a Hipster Image

Austria

announced that after a financial injection from the London-based investor Balderton they want to leaveand operate mainly from the German capital. According to Archify founder, there are too few talented employees inwhereas inthere are many more people who could take up places within the company. The wide range of competent employees in the German capital is recognised international. In contrast to the US, manystart-ups tend to be individual and bravely go against the trend in making themselves independent of big players likewhen developing their own products and services.

For Archify another argument is, that mortgages in Berlin are quite cheap by international standards. Offices which are financially out of reach for start-ups in London or New York, are still affordable in the German capital.

The Samwer Brothers

In the Berlin start-up community you can`t avoid the name Samwer. The infamous brothers were involved in the Berlin start-up community in the early 2000 years and are, with their partial copies of American models, one of the few survivors of the first internet boom. Some of their most famous start-ups are the eBay clone Alando, the ringtone provider Jamba, the video portal MyVideo, the social network StudiVZ, the online shoe shop Zalando and the online marketplace DaWanda.

Because of the many, more or less successful, copycats which are attributed to the Samwer brothers Germany is said to be a `cloneland`. Not long ago Pinspire, an overt copy of the photo platform Pinterest caused an outcry and attracted a great deal of criticism. Undeterred, the brothers have stuck to their strategy, not least because they have attracted many people to Berlin. `Naturally, networks as those founded by the Samwer brother are a magnet for many creative people. And these people stay in town`, Menden of JustBook says.

Between Hype and Hip

Berlin has been called to a cool and hip city for many years, and its party-scene and club-culture are internationally known. Artists, musicians and designers are ubiquitous. This also helps the start-up community. Inventiveness is a common trait and people who work on the technical side find themselves in contact with artists.

` Berlin is a very good location for us. There are many important people in town, especially from the music scene, who we have often contact with`, says Thorsten Lüttger, co-founder of