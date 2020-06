15,5 Grad in Las Vegas

FILE ñ In this April 16, 2013 file photo, a bathtub ring marks the high water mark as a recreational boat approaches Hoover Dam as it makes its way along Black Canyon on Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nev. The top water official in Las Vegas is floating the idea of seeking federal disaster aid to deal with ongoing drought and decreasing water levels at the Colorado River reservoir that provides most of Sin City's water. With federal water managers due next week to release Lake Mead water level forecasts, the Southern Nevada Water Authority chief thinks drought could hurt the Southwest as much as Superstorm Sandy did the Atlantic seaboard in 2012. The vast Lake Mead reservoir behind Hoover Dam provides almost all of the water supply for more than 2 million residents and hundreds of thousands of tourists a year in and around Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

