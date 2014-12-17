Star-Wars-Lichtshow wird zum Weihnachtshit auf YouTube
Ein Musiklehrer fällt dieses Jahr mit der wohl verrücktesten Weihnachtsbeleuchtung und einer Lichtshow mit Star-Wars-Mashup auf. Er sammelt damit Geld für wohltätige Zwecke.
Eine überdimensioniert große Gitarre und ein Star Wars-Mashup schmücken das YouTube-Video des Musiklehrers Tom BetGeorge aus Kalifornien. Zu sehen ist darin eine fünfminütige Lichtshow, bei der rund 100.000 Lichter und 12.500 Lichter-Channels eingebaut worden sind. Mit der Beleuchtung sammelt BetGeorge laut eigenen Angaben Geld für Obdachlose, deshalb seien auch seine Nachbarn Unterstützer seiner Aktion.
Die Tracks, die im Mashup zu hören sind:
“Star Wars Main Title and the Arrival at Naboo” – Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace “Duel of the Fates” – Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace “Across the Stars (Love Theme)” – Star Wars Episode II – The Phantom Menace “Battle of the Heroes” – Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (Light Saber Fight) “The Hologram; Binary Sunset” – Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope “Cantina Band” – Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope “Ben Kenobi’s Death/TIE Fighter Attack” – Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (TIE Fighter Crash) “The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme)” – Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back “Victory Celebration, End Title” – Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi