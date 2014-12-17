Star-Wars-Lichtshow wird zum Weihnachtshit auf YouTube

Die Tracks, die im Mashup zu hören sind:

“ Star Wars Main Title and the Arrival at Naboo” – Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace “Duel of the Fates” – Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace “Across the Stars (Love Theme)” – Star Wars Episode II – The Phantom Menace “ Battle of the Heroes” – Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (Light Saber Fight) “The Hologram; Binary Sunset” – Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope “Cantina Band” – Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope “Ben Kenobi’s Death/TIE Fighter Attack” – Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (TIE Fighter Crash) “The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme)” – Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back “Victory Celebration, End Title” – Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi