Afterglow: Notes on Transmediale 2014

The relationship between media technologies and the ‘earth’ layer of the stack was explored with a further panel, The Afterglow of the Mediatic, conceived by Professors Ryan Bishop and Jussi Parikka at Winchester School of Art. The panel discussed how the ethics and politics of waste and mining directly relate to issues of data and hardware, and how issues of labour, geopolitics, economics, and media are all intricately bound, yet difficult to tease apart.

One particular presentation, by Sean Cubitt, Professor of Film and Television at Goldsmiths (University of London UK), was cheered by all those listening in the auditorium. Cubitt reminded the audience how the oceans were once considered an infinite resource, outside of capital constraints. We know now this is simply not true. Nonetheless, the environment is all too frequently considered through the lens of capitalism to be an external factor, with no direct cost.

Cubitt charted, through precise narrative and dramatic imagery, a catalogue of failures to fully comprehend our ‘natural’ resources. Our thirst for energy sources, whether oil, water, or uranium, have all had catastrophe impacts on millions of people’s lives. Cubitt declared how the ‘old’ impoverished working class still exist, yet today they work to ‘destroy overproduction’, to handle the waste and hazardous materials that leak out from the production and consumption of new technologies. He considered the notion of the cyborg, which we once thought of as the human with computer implants, yet now find to be a vast computer with humans embedded in it.

The exaltations of the crowd toward Cubitt were a genuine response to his powerful critique of present global conditions. He concluded with a biting question: Why do give full rights to the ‘cyborg’ money markets (that now operate largely through computer-generated, algorithmic trading), yet not to the environment? Cubitt was clear: to do so ‘would change us deeply, but it is a change we need’.