Anonymous: The Dilemma of the Mask

The beauty of the mask is that you can never really know who is wearing it. We might think of the "Thomas Crown Affair", in which a witty diversion is created by the choreography of men dressed in suits and bowler hats in echo of René Magritte’s signature motif, which lifts the mundane into the surreal. Similarly, the V-mask converts the ordinary into the extraordinary, and yet at the same time removes any chance of actually locating those behind the name Anonymous.

A mask is of course much more than a means of deception. It is an object of transformation, which like the ventriloquist’s dummy can yield a profound power to disrupt and reconfigure. In theatre, there is a revered tradition of ‘working the mask’, with one actor passing down to another the art of handling the emotions and revelations that it brings to life.

The mask in theatre

In the "Phantom of the Opera", the mask, synonymous with the tormented and mysterious figure, shields a deep sensitivity. In "Amadeus", a masked figure evokes the spectre of Mozart’s late father, which leads to the composer writing a requiem mass and ultimately to his own death. In traditional Japanese Noh theatre, the mask dates back as far as the 14th century. The Noh mask typically has a spare aesthetic design, through which actors attempt to evoke a complex quality of grace, melancholy and the sensual, referred to in the Japanese as "yugen".