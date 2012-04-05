Internal Fighting Splits AnonAustria

As Spoken from the Pulpit

That there is discord in such a loose group is obvious. Also, at the international level there are always fights and power struggles. This was clearly demonstrated when the breakaway group “Lulzsec” drew attention to themselves. Again and again single actions cause illogical juxtapositions, which quite often lead to serious fights between Anonymous-members where they try to make the opponent’s identity public.

„AnonAustria, as a hacktivistic splinter group of Anonymous in Austria, is probably not organised as heterogeneously as promised by the idea of Anonymous being a leaderless collective – one of the facts that speaks against that is that all the actions have been announced as from the pulpit over the Twitter-account @AnonAustria which can not be used by all members”, media scientist and Anonymous-expert Jana Herwig says. “Therefore, I do not see occasions like operation Pitdog as a drawback related to missing leadership, but as a proof that a few can hardly act in the sense of a broad consensus“, Herwig goes on.

A Question for Trustworthiness

According to some AnonAustria representatives who question their own trustworthiness, media representatives and citizens will do the same after this action at the weekend. The public was used to relying on announcements and actions from the hackers, but in what way should someone expect something like that from an anonymous collective.

„It seems remarkable to me that people assume AnonAustria to be trustworthy”, Herwig says. “After all it is a non-nameable collective, which has decided whose identity is worth being protected and whose not. Just think about the leak of personal data of police officers in September 2011”

The incidents at the weekend have unveiled two things according to the media scientist: „On the one hand the political class has a massive problem with its trustworthiness if the announcement of an e-mail leak through an anonymous collective causes such an echo”, Herwig says. On the other hand there is this wishful thinking: „Don’t mess with our privacy, otherwise you will get punched on the nose by AnonAustria”. Hackers get stylized to the new revengers of the disinherited, and in the same moment they are supposed to have noble motives such as Robin Hood. “If they do not fulfil that expectation - disappointment is huge.”

Protester’s Label versus Power Gestures

In principle, Herwig says, the Anonymous-movement has two components. “One the one side, it is a protest-label that comes into action especially on subjects like freedom of information or fundamental rights in the internet and can be used by anyone.” Also on the weekend people use Anonymous-masks to protest against physical data preservation.

“On the other side there are hacktivistic, more closed groups within Anonymous, like AnonAustria which manage to draw media attention to them, often unquestioned”, Herwig says. Which one of these components is more trustworthy to set an example against data preservation, is difficult to evaluate. “Both contribute to the general impression of Anonymous; on the one side the presence in the physical environment, on the other side the gestures of power of AnonAustria which contribute to the general impression of the omnipotence of Anonymous.

Distrust Everywhere

After the April fool’s joke of AnonAustria, the media as well as the public will show more careful reactions to exaggerated announcements. Documents like the chatlog can only be read with the awareness that everything could be staged. Even participants in the chat bring up thoughts that this is a deliberated fight which should be brought to the media, whereas others suggest the debate should be carried forward “elsewhere”, such as in private chats. How the internal fight for power at AnonAustria will end and with which actions the internet activists will produce headlines in the future, remains to be seen. It is clear that even a per se non-hierarchical movement can not get around debates about leadership and structure.