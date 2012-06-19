Austria is Big in Transport Technology

Special Know-How

The company DELTA BLOC, part of the Kirchdorfer-group, is from Sollenau in Lower Austrian. It specialises in noise protection walls and vehicle restraint systems. The latter are protection walls made of concrete, as seen on highway boundaries. DELTA BLOC has gained an excellent reputation in that field and exports throughout the world. Their production has been totally outsourced. They focus on concrete protection walls because they only need a little time to be produced and erected, and because of their high impact resistance and long-life cycle (about 50 years). The company currently employs 35 staff and has clients spread over 30 countries.

c.c.com from Graz was one of the first companies worldwide to use Bluetooth technology for traffic analysis. Their package BLIDS is a range of hard- and software used to visualise traffic streams and road capacities which can help to plan and evaluate road construction projects. Bluetooth suits traffic analyses because the devices can be clearly identified but the owners stay anonymous. About 35–38% of all vehicles have a Bluetooth interface according to the result of a test of c.c.com. As well as road movements BLIDS is also able to analyse streams of visitors to events, for example at the Donauinselfest. c.c.com have made their mark in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and they are now looking for further international clients.

As well as Kapsch, Efkon from Raaba near Graz are also one of the leading firms producing toll systems. Among other projects, Efkon has provided the onboard sensors for the lorry toll system in Germany. The firm invests in all the relevant technology: microwave, infrared and GPS for number plate photography. Systems for traffic and parking space monitoring are also part of their portfolio. They offer complete solutions or single products. At Intertraffic Efkon presented the I-to-I-Reader, a compact reading device with a camera and infrared flash for various uses, e.g. entrance and border control or vehicle recognition.

Traffic Safety

Franz Janchitz Ges.m.b.H from Althofen, Carinthia, had a world-first for the trade fair. The supplier of traffic safety products presented the X-Cone, the first fully automatised placing and gathering system for traffic cones for installation on a light lorry. The vehicle moves at 6 km/h, while a crane places the cones independently, on one or both sides or in the front and back. The driver doesn`t need to leave the vehicle, which greatly increases safety. Director Franz Janschitz has experienced great interest in the X-Cone, with requests coming in from Austria to Australia.

The Swarovski-affiliate Swareflex is well-known in many countries for its glass reflectors and now also for LED lighting. LED lights now appear on street signs and tunnel guide lines, and sometimes also on the street surface. In East Asia, for example, they are used for lane-change markings. Swareflex is active in 74 countries, even if the products from Wattens, Tirol, are not the cheapest. They are extremely high quality and a company representative proudly spoke of being the ` Mercedes of the sector`.

Noise Protection Walls

Forster from Waidhofen an der Ybbs, Lower Austria, also work with LED technology. They produce an LED variable message sign, seen on the overhead signs on highways. Their product portfolio is varied. Aside from traffic signs, Forster offers signage, storage rack systems, advertising technology, porous printing and noise protection walls. Their clients mainly come from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, but also from the Middle East, Hong Kong or Scandinavia. About 750 staff work for the company.

The Rieder group from Maishofen, Salzburg, is currently searching for international partners to help them produce and distribute their noise reduction walls in far-flung countries. A delivery over more than a few hundred kilometres is not efficient because of the high product weight. The plates which are a mixture of wood and concrete have a very long life, as well as being maintenance free and stable. Noise reduction walls made from wood and concrete are – aside from their use on highways – also used as borders for railway lines.