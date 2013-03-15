Content Award: Crazy Hedgy and CutOutCam Win

Prizes were awarded in a total of seventeen categories this year, ranging from games and design to movies. "Every year, we are surprised to see how much new development goes on in Vienna in twelve months, in all categories. The award-winners include projects from new players along with pros with many years of experience," summarized Claus Hofer, head of ZIT. Awards are bestowed directly by ZIT in seven categories and include a purse of 5,000 euros each. Awards are also funded by partner organizations, which provide money and other prizes.

Hundreds of submissions

The winners were selected by a jury set up specially for each category. All 270 submissions were viewed, tried out and discussed at meetings. futurezone was on the games jury this year. The winners of the individual categories were announced and celebrated in front of 400 visitors during a gala event at Media Marx Quartier on Thursday evening. The event was moderated by the Austrian/German satirical comedy duo Stermann and Grissemann.