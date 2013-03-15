Content Award: Crazy Hedgy and CutOutCam Win
ZIT, the technology agency of the city of Vienna, has bestowed its Content Award for the fourth time. Aside from the State Multimedia Prize, this is the highest Austrian honor for companies in the technology and creative industries sector. This year, the iOS game Crazy Hedgy was top in the games category, and the photo program CutOutCam won the app category. The audience prize went to the WhatchaDo career portal, and special prizes were awarded to the Facebook game DataDealer, the student-created game Of Light and Shadow and the Parken Wien parking app.
Prizes were awarded in a total of seventeen categories this year, ranging from games and design to movies. "Every year, we are surprised to see how much new development goes on in Vienna in twelve months, in all categories. The award-winners include projects from new players along with pros with many years of experience," summarized Claus Hofer, head of ZIT. Awards are bestowed directly by ZIT in seven categories and include a purse of 5,000 euros each. Awards are also funded by partner organizations, which provide money and other prizes.
Hundreds of submissions
The winners were selected by a jury set up specially for each category. All 270 submissions were viewed, tried out and discussed at meetings. futurezone was on the games jury this year. The winners of the individual categories were announced and celebrated in front of 400 visitors during a gala event at Media Marx Quartier on Thursday evening. The event was moderated by the Austrian/German satirical comedy duo Stermann and Grissemann.
Jump and run and photo app win
First place in the games category this year went to Crazy Hedgy from the Viennese studio Cybertime. It was praised by the jury for its technical innovations and impressive graphics. In the apps category, first place went to CutoutCam by Stefan Petzl. The photo editing app is easy to use, for example by cropping a picture with the finger directly on the display. Complex picture compositions can also be put together. The audience prize, for which users vote on the submitted projects, was taken by Whatchado, an online video career platform.
Many special prizes
There were also a number of special prizes for apps and games. The partner prize of the Vienna Business Agency went to the critical Facebook game Data Dealer, which addresses privacy and data protection. The Wien Holding partner prize went to a game created by students at Salzburg University of Applied Sciences: Of Light and Shadow is a puzzle platform for Windows and Mac computers that plays with light and shadow. And Infoscreen awarded three prizes to the apps Woody, Lil`Red and Bettery.
Prizes for route planner and parking app
The Open Data partner prize went to Parken Wien – Kurzparkzonen und SMS Parkticket, which automatically detects where you are in Vienna and tells you whether or not you are in a short-term parking zone and need to use a parking slip. The Smart partner prize from Wiener Stadtwerke was won by the app MyITS, a route planner that includes the semantic web in its calculations.
Other prize winners included The Dreamfactory (short film), Much Better Now (short film), Laban`s Nightmare (visuals), META (characters), Kick Out Your Boss (documentary project), Captain Metal (music video) and Wiremap Principle (installation art).