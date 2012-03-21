Start-Ups: ‘Vienna is not a capital market’

How do you appraise the situation of start-ups in Vienna? In which areas do you see the need for improvement?

There is an exciting start-up scene in Vienna, the local game-development industry has an especially good international reputation. Departure’s aim is to keep these companies in town. Therefore, we need to know where difficulties lie, how to react to them and how to network.

The number of venture capitalists or business angels is small in comparison with other international centres. What’s the reason for that?

Vienna is different from London, New York or Hong Kong as it is not a capital market, and so investment in start-ups is less common. The number of potential investors is low. Business networks are essential for start-ups and these are not fully developed in Vienna. However, the attitude towards investment has changed during the economic and banking crises. Investments in start-ups have become more attractive than, for example, investments in shares.

Berlin and Stockholm, where the financial industry is also less prominent, have become the start-up capitals of mainland Europe. What can Vienna learn from these cities?

In Austria founding a company incurs high expenses, and a remarkable amount of time and effort is spent tackling bureaucracy. The formation of a centre of excellence such as the Tech-Cluster in Berlin, or a different attitude of investors towards investing in young companies with the expectation of profitable cash flows, can influence the start-up scene positively. The urban and the personal environment are also important. Who will support the founding of a company? Are there people around you who have experience, or are you totally on your own?

In Viennese hacker- and co-working spaces, such as Metalab, Sector 5 and The Hub, internet companies collaborate in many different ways. How important are such locations for creative businesses?

Networks and clusters are very important for the creative scene because the sector is used to working in this way. In addition, exchanging ideas is important when creating and developing new projects. These existing locations are being supported by departure, as well as networking initiatives such as Start-up Week (now the Pioneers Festival). Therefore, one of departure’s main aims is to promote the awareness of, as well as to maintain and develop, creative clusters in the city.