x.news: the newsroom research tool of the 21st century

The focus should be on the news story itself, and the story usually evolves constantly – as can be seen in the situation in Ukraine and the hunt for Malaysian flight MH370, for example. The unique thing about the system is that it puts the story at its centre. “Every story is different; there are particular sources and keywords which will unlock the most valuable information, and x.news understands this,” Joe Trainor said. Information from social media (predominantly Twitter), videos, audio clips, photos and text sources is pulled in automatically. “ Twitter has become a vital – if not always reliable - source of information: over 50% of people now learn about breaking news from Twitter rather than official sources,” said X-Art managing director Andreas Pongratz.

Journalists are alerted whenever new information is available, using the familiar round icons that are commonly used for new messages and missed calls on smartphones. But it is still up to the journalist to write their story, and to gauge the reliability of all the information they are receiving. “No system can replace the skill and judgement of a trained journalist, and nor should it,” says Joe Trainor.

The system also improves collaboration between individual journalists – an important aim for cash-strapped modern newsrooms. Story searches can be shared, so other colleagues can ‘follow’ them, allowing those with the greatest expertise to build searches which everyone then benefits from.