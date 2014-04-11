OM-D: Photography Playground

Clemens Behr_Rauminstallation Zinnowitzer Straße.jpg
Clemens Behr_Rauminstallation Lilienstraße 3.jpg
DELIGHTFUL - Dean Chamberlain Discovered Light Painting. Now, You Will Too.jpg
AlexandLiane_The Assembly.jpg
Leandro Erlich BERLIN FAÇADE.jpg
TRANSFORMA_Correlators.jpg
flora&faunavisions_Interactive Sculpture 1.jpg
Maser_moving together.jpg
Philip Beesley_Epiphyte Membrane.jpg
Philip Beesley_Epiphyte Membrane_HF.jpg
ANNA BURNS and THOMAS BROWN_Tick Tock.jpg
3Destruct, an installation by Yannick Jacquet, Jeremie Peeters & Thomas Vaquié [Antivj].jpg
Maser_Infinity Island.jpg