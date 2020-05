Der Mond ist China nicht genug

The Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe blasts off from the launch pad at Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province December 2, 2013. The Chang'e-3 lunar probe comprises a lander and a moon rover called "Yu Tu" (Jade Rabbit) which will be deployed to explore the surface of the moon. The lunar probe is expected to land on the moon in mid-December if everything goes according to plan. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

© Bild: Reuters/CHINA DAILY