Erkenntnisse aus dem Hype um die Brennstoffzelle

epa03602604 A visitor looks at a cut model of a Nissan X-Trail FCV vehicle while a filling cable is plugged in the vehicle from an Air Liquide hydrogen filling station (R) at the FC EXPO - Ninth International Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Expo, part of the World Smart Energy Week 2013, in Tokyo, Japan, 27 February 2013. One of the world's leading business expo features all related products, technologies and information in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. Some 1,800 exhibitors and over 120,000 visitors from around the world are expected to attend in the renewable and smart energy event, which runs from 27 February to 01 March. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

© Bild: APA/KIYOSHI OTA