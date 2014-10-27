10/27/2014
Das Red Bull Air Race als Zuschauer
Das letzte Red Bull Air Race der Saison in Spielberg war ein gigantisches Spektakel aus Flugzeugen, Motorenlärm, Stunts und Hannes-Arch-Anfeuerung.
DSC_0284.JPG
DSC_0148.JPG
DSC_0103.JPG
DSC_0097.JPG
DSC_0104.JPG
DSC_0130.JPG
DSC_0137.JPG
DSC_0136.JPG
DSC_0134.JPG
DSC_0133.JPG
DSC_0142.JPG
DSC_0115.JPG
DSC_0139.JPG
DSC_0149.JPG
DSC_0156.JPG
DSC_0167.JPG
DSC_0170.JPG
DSC_0224.JPG
DSC_0207.JPG
DSC_0196.JPG
DSC_0303.JPG
DSC_0306.JPG
DSC_0151.JPG
DSC_0189.JPG
DSC_0271.JPG
DSC_0250.JPG
DSC_0280.JPG
DSC_0262.JPG
DSC_0305.JPG
DSC_0309.JPG
DSC_0240.JPG
DSC_0312.JPG
DSC_0285.JPG