futurezone.at
Suche
Anmelden

info

Für alle, denen der Begriff Red Bull Air Race nichts sagt: Es handelt sich um einen internationalen Wettbewerb, bei dem Piloten mit Propellerflugzeugen im Slalom durch Tore aus aufblasbaren Pylonen fliegen.

© David Kotrba

Luftfahrt
10/27/2014

Das Red Bull Air Race als Zuschauer

Das letzte Red Bull Air Race der Saison in Spielberg war ein gigantisches Spektakel aus Flugzeugen, Motorenlärm, Stunts und Hannes-Arch-Anfeuerung.

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0284.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0148.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0103.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0097.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0104.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0130.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0137.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0136.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0134.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0133.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0142.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0115.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0139.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0149.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0156.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0167.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0170.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0224.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0207.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0196.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0303.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0306.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0151.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0189.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0271.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0250.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0280.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0262.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0305.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0309.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0240.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0312.JPG

© Bild: David Kotrba

DSC_0285.JPG

| Stand: 10/27/2014, 12:01