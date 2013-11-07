“We love the machine but hate the factory.” This is the motto of the Vienna Open festival that is taking place in Vienna from October 17 to 31. The event is focused on open forms of collaboration and tools that allow and support collective methods of production. “We want to show that open ways of working make conversations easier and make products better,” said Gerin Trautenberger from the Viennese design company microgiants, which is hosting the festival for open design, shared economies and the third industrial revolution for the second time this year.

3D printers and interactive musical instruments

People can try out 3D printers at the Pop-up Store Neubau on Westbahnstraße in Vienna. Workshops show how people can make a digital fabricator, in this case a RepRap Mendel Max, themselves. People also get to work with the Raspberry Pi. The miniature computer is used in a workshop to build interactive musical instruments, for example.

But the many possibilities of open manufacturing methods are not only demonstrated using 3D printers, Rasperry Pis and the Arduino platform. The Viennese software developer Andrea Mayr-Stalder shows what happens when open source meets embroidering machines. In the Stitchcode project, which combines open software components with the usually highly proprietary world of embroidery machines, visitors can apply embroidery patterns that they develop themselves to articles of clothing.

The Italian studio Superfluo will show how ideas from open design can be combined with traditional hand crafts by building copies of chairs from Wiener Werkstätten out of Euro-pallets. Visitors to the festival can also try out printing techniques like risograph printing, in which ink is applied to paper without chemicals or heat, and the open source tool Egg-Bot, which can be used to paint round or egg-shaped objects.