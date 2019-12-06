Das sind laut Metacritic die besten Videospiele des Jahrzehnts

Die gesamte Liste der 50 besten Spiele der 2010er-Jahre nach ihrem Meta-Score:

1. Super Mario Galaxy 2 - ( Wii, 2010) - Metacritic-Wertung: 97

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - ( Switch, 2017) - 97

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 - ( PlayStation 4, 2018) - 97

4. Grand Theft Auto V - ( PlayStation 4, 2014) - 97

5. Super Mario Odyssey - ( Switch, 2017) - 97

6. Mass Effect 2 - ( Xbox 360, 2010) - 96

7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - ( Xbox 360, 2011) - 96

8. The Last of Us - ( PlayStation 3, 2013) - 95

9. The Last of Us Remastered - ( PlayStation 4, 2014) - 95

10. Red Dead Redemption - ( Xbox 360, 2010) - 95

11. Portal 2 - ( Xbox 360, 2011) - 95

12. God of War - ( PlayStation 4, 2018) - 94

13. Batman: Arkham City - ( Xbox 360, 2011) - 94

14. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D - (3DS, 2011) - 94

15. BioShock Infinite - (PC, 2013) - 94

16. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX - ( Xbox 360, 2010) - 93

17. Divinity: Original Sin II - (PC, 2017) - 93

18. Super Mario 3D World - ( Wii U, 2013) - 93

19. Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty - (PC, 2010) - 93

20. Persona 4 Golden - ( PlayStation Vita, 2012) - 93

21. Persona 5 - ( PlayStation 4, 2017) - 93

22. Mass Effect 3 - ( Xbox 360, 2012) - 93

23. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - ( PlayStation 4, 2015) - 93

24. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - ( Wii, 2011) - 93

25. Rock Band 3 - ( Xbox 360, 2010) - 93

26. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - ( PlayStation 4, 2016) - 93

27. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - ( Switch, 2018) - 93

28. INSIDE - ( Xbox One, 2016) - 93

29. Forza Horizon 4 - ( Xbox One, 2018) - 92

30. God of War III - ( PlayStation 3, 2010) - 92

31. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - ( PlayStation 3, 2011) - 92

32. Bloodborne - ( PlayStation 4, 2015) - 92

33. Celeste - ( Switch, 2018) - 92

34. Super Street Fighter IV - ( PlayStation 3, 2010) - 92

35. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - ( PlayStation 4, 2015) - 92

36. Undertale - (PC, 2015) - 92

37. Fire Emblem: Awakening - (3DS, 2013) - 92

38. Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition - ( PlayStation 4, 2018) - 92

39. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U - ( Wii U, 2014) - 92

40. Journey - ( PlayStation 3, 2012) - 92

41. Xenoblade Chronicles - ( Wii, 2012) - 92

42. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - ( Switch, 2017) - 92

43. The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection - ( PlayStation 3, 2011) - 92

44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - (PC, 2016) - 92

45. LittleBigPlanet 2 - ( PlayStation 3, 2011) - 91

46. Overwatch - (PC, 2016) - 91

47. Bayonetta 2 - ( Wii U, 2014) - 91

48. Forza Horizon 3 - ( Xbox One, 2016) - 91

49. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - (PC, 2019) - 91

50. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - ( Switch, 2019) - 91