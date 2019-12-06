Das sind laut Metacritic die besten Videospiele des Jahrzehnts

Die Kritiker-Plattform Metacritic hat die Top 50 der am besten bewerteten Spiele der vergangenen zehn Jahre veröffentlicht.
Die Plattform Metacritic sammelt Spielebewertungen von Kritiker weltweit und errechnet einen Durchschnittlichen Metascore zwischen 0 und 100 Punkten. Nun hat das Unternehmen eine Liste mit den am besten bewerteten Spielen des auslaufenden Jahrzehnts veröffentlicht. In die Wertung wurden nur Spiele aufgenommen, die von mindestens 15 Kritikern bewertet wurden. Für Spiele, die auf mehreren Plattformen veröffentlicht wurden, zählte die Wertung der Plattform mit den meisten Reviews.
Nintendo belegt mit Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Metascore: 97), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (97) und Super Mario Odyssey (97) die Plätze eins, zwei und fünf der Top-50-Liste. Platz drei geht mit ebenfalls 97 Punkten an Red Dead Redemption 2, Platz vier sichert sich Grand Theft Auto V (97).
Die gesamte Liste der 50 besten Spiele der 2010er-Jahre nach ihrem Meta-Score:
1. Super Mario Galaxy 2 - (Wii, 2010) - Metacritic-Wertung: 97
2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - (Switch, 2017) - 97
3. Red Dead Redemption 2 - (PlayStation 4, 2018) - 97
4. Grand Theft Auto V - (PlayStation 4, 2014) - 97
5. Super Mario Odyssey - (Switch, 2017) - 97
6. Mass Effect 2 - (Xbox 360, 2010) - 96
7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - (Xbox 360, 2011) - 96
8. The Last of Us - (PlayStation 3, 2013) - 95
9. The Last of Us Remastered - (PlayStation 4, 2014) - 95
10. Red Dead Redemption - (Xbox 360, 2010) - 95
11. Portal 2 - (Xbox 360, 2011) - 95
12. God of War - (PlayStation 4, 2018) - 94
13. Batman: Arkham City - (Xbox 360, 2011) - 94
14. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D - (3DS, 2011) - 94
15. BioShock Infinite - (PC, 2013) - 94
16. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX - (Xbox 360, 2010) - 93
17. Divinity: Original Sin II - (PC, 2017) - 93
18. Super Mario 3D World - (Wii U, 2013) - 93
19. Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty - (PC, 2010) - 93
20. Persona 4 Golden - (PlayStation Vita, 2012) - 93
21. Persona 5 - (PlayStation 4, 2017) - 93
22. Mass Effect 3 - (Xbox 360, 2012) - 93
23. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - (PlayStation 4, 2015) - 93
24. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - (Wii, 2011) - 93
25. Rock Band 3 - (Xbox 360, 2010) - 93
26. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - (PlayStation 4, 2016) - 93
27. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - (Switch, 2018) - 93
28. INSIDE - (Xbox One, 2016) - 93
29. Forza Horizon 4 - (Xbox One, 2018) - 92
30. God of War III - (PlayStation 3, 2010) - 92
31. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - (PlayStation 3, 2011) - 92
32. Bloodborne - (PlayStation 4, 2015) - 92
33. Celeste - (Switch, 2018) - 92
34. Super Street Fighter IV - (PlayStation 3, 2010) - 92
35. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - (PlayStation 4, 2015) - 92
36. Undertale - (PC, 2015) - 92
37. Fire Emblem: Awakening - (3DS, 2013) - 92
38. Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition - (PlayStation 4, 2018) - 92
39. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U - (Wii U, 2014) - 92
40. Journey - (PlayStation 3, 2012) - 92
41. Xenoblade Chronicles - (Wii, 2012) - 92
42. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - (Switch, 2017) - 92
43. The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection - (PlayStation 3, 2011) - 92
44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - (PC, 2016) - 92
45. LittleBigPlanet 2 - (PlayStation 3, 2011) - 91
46. Overwatch - (PC, 2016) - 91
47. Bayonetta 2 - (Wii U, 2014) - 91
48. Forza Horizon 3 - (Xbox One, 2016) - 91
49. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - (PC, 2019) - 91
50. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - (Switch, 2019) - 91