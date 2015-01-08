Sind Sie mit den Neuvorstellungen auf der CES zufrieden?

epa04547686 Frank Lee, Brand Marketing for LG Electronics MobileComm USA, demonstrates the enhanced selfie feature on the new LG G Flex 2 mobile phone on press day for the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 05 January 2015. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show runs from 06 to 09 January 2015 and is expected to feature 3,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. EPA/MICHAEL NELSON EPA/MICHAEL NELSON
© APA/EPA/MICHAEL NELSON