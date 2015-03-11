Wird die Weltumrundung mit dem Solarflugzeug gelingen?

epa04644046 One of the two pilots of Solar Impulse 2 Bertrand Piccard prepares for the test flight in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 02 March 2015. After Solar Impulse 2 successfully accomplished the first test flight since the reassembly with the test pilot Markus Scherdel at the controls, the Solar Impulse 2 made the third test on 02 March 2015 with pilot Bertrand Piccard,. Solar Impulse 2, the only solar single-seater airplane able to fly day and night without a drop of fuel, will attempt the First Round-The-World Solar Flight in 07 March 2015. The aircraft departing from Abu Dhabi. Swiss founders and pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, will take turns flying Solar Impulse 2 over the Arabian Sea, to India, Myanmar, China, then across the Pacific Ocean, to the United States, and over the Atlantic Ocean to Southern Europe or Northern Africa before finishing the journey by returning to the initial departure point. EPA/ALI HAIDER
© APA/EPA/ALI HAIDER