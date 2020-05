Luftfahrt-Industrie will Gepäck-Odysseen reduzieren

Check-in kiosks stand at the ticket counters for Southwest and AirTran Airways at Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Friday, April 26, 2013, in Atlanta. Southwest Airlines is cutting about 300 employees from AirTran Airways' workforce at Atlanta's airport. Southwest bought AirTran in 2011 and started its own Atlanta flights last year. The 300 ground workers, baggage handlers, ticket counter and gate agents, would end up with jobs in other cities where Southwest operates if they are willing to relocate. If not, they will get severance packages and leave the company. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

