Mit High-Tech, Sonne und ein bisschen Glück um die Welt

epa04644090 A handout photograph made available by Solar Impulse | Stefatou | Rezo.ch showing Andre Borschberg (Cofounder, CEO and pilot of Solar Impulse) together with Bertrand Piccard (Initiator, Chairman and Pilot of Solar Impulse) before a training flight in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 02 March 2015. The aircraft is undertaking preparation flights for the first ever Round-The-World Solar Flight which will be attempted starting early March from Abu Dhabi. Swiss founders and pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, hope to demonstrate how pioneering spirit, innovation and clean technologies can change the world. The duo will take turns flying Solar Impulse 2, changing at each stop and will fly over the Arabian Sea, to India, to Myanmar, to China, across the Pacific Ocean, to the United States, over the Atlantic Ocean to Southern Europe or Northern Africa before finfishing the journey by returning to the initial departure point. Landings will be made every few days to switch pilots and organize public events for governments, schools and universities. EPA/SOLAR IMPULSE / REVILLARD / REZO.CH / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

© Bild: APA/EPA/SOLAR IMPULSE / REVILLARD / REZO.CH / HANDOUT