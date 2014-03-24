Austrians not as good with computers as they think

Austrians

Computers are especially important at work. Some 51 percent ofspend at least half of their time on the job at a computer. The higher the level of education, the greater share of work is completed with a computer. About 74 percent feel that computer skills are “very important” or “rather important” for their profession. But how well were the Austrian participants really able to use computers? The study compared how good the respondents felt they are with their actual skills.

Self-assessment discrepancy

About 60 percent feel that their computer skills are “good” or “very good” in general. When asked about their Internet skills, 84 percent said “good” or “very good.” But a practical test showed clear discrepancies. The test software Sophia was used for the study and required users to solve specific problems on their computer.

“We did not expect to see such a great discrepancy between the participant’s own assessments and their actual skills,” said OCG secretary general Ronald Bieber about the results. While 94 percent said that their general computer skills are at least average, the practical test showed that the actual skill level was poor to very poor for 61 percent. The level was similar for Internet skills. While 98 percent felt that their skills are adequate, only 51 percent scored very good, good, or average.

It was interesting to see that the results were distributed nearly identically throughout all age groups. Between 7 and 9 percent scored “very good” among the 15 to 29 year olds, 30 to 49 year olds, and 50 to 60 year olds. Between 22 and 38 scored good to average in the test, while 55 to 68 percent came in at “poor to very poor.”

A job for the education system

As the study shows, people who have had special computer training generally scored better than average. Some 31 percent of the respondents had a certificate, and 45 percent had completed the European computer driving licence (ECDL). The OCG is the Austrian certifier for the ECDL and sees the results of the study as proof that more computer skills need to be taught.

“This is a clear call for us to improve education in this area,” Ronald Bieber said. Things need to be stepped up in the schools. But improving the teaching of computer skills in school, which is often criticised, is not the only issue: “We also need to impart stronger computer skills when we train our teachers.” The level of knowledge about computers is good among Austrians, but people are not always able to apply this knowledge.