BringMeBack: Web Service Recovers Lost Items

Countless objects like key chains, smartphones, and wallets are lost in Austria every day. And very few of them find their way back to their owners. Vienna startup BringMeBack Austria is hoping to change this. The business student Daniel Holzner developed an online solution together with two German colleagues that can be used to assign keys, mobile phones, and other personal effects to an owner and have them returned.

“When I lost my friend’s digital camera at a furniture store in Vienna and no one turned it in to the information desk, I started to look for a way to increase the chances that people can get things back when they lose them,” Holzner told futurezone. Together with Christoph Kind and Thomas Ott from Cologne, who run the German version bringmeback.de, he found what he was looking for. You mark your personal belongings with special tags, labels, or stickers, all of which have an individual ID number, register your belongings on the online platform, and can then hope that they will be returned in the event of loss.

Reward to increase return rate

“The labels all bear the notice “Registered Item – IF FOUND VISIT www.bringmeback.eu.” Most people who find such an item come to the web site,” explained Holzner. You can also increase the chances of an item being returned with a financial incentive – a reward. “This usually varies from person to person. On average, EUR 15 are paid for the return of a keychain,” said the young entrepreneur. “But the system would also definitely work without rewards. People today are much more honest than most would think.” He says that many items are not returned because there is no way to find their owner, and not because the finders are dishonest.

A pilot test on Mariahilfer Straße in Vienna revealed that nine of ten tagged keychains “lost” on the street were returned within 48 hours, Holzner explained. But it is clear that keychains are likely to be returned, since most people have no use for someone else’s keys. But what about expensive smartphones or wallets? “We have already arranged returns for several hundred euros. For example, a briefcase containing a smartphone and a laptop that was forgotten on a train was returned for EUR 400.”

© Bild: Barbara Wimmer Der Bringmeback Austria-Gründer Daniel Holzner