Mobile payment: A1 starts NFC-testing project

Pilot project until autumn

„Paybox NFC" is said to have been designed as a pilot project. As partners, "Merkur" and "McDonald`S" could be taken on. McDonald`s is testing touchless payment via NFC in three branches on Mariahilferstraße and at Westbahnhof. Merkur has supplied two branches at Westbahnhof, and also the express-cash desks at Gerngroß, LugnerCity and at the "StadionCenter" with NFC-terminals.

Until the end of May a „small, select" group of 500 clients is testing payment via mobile phone. After that the project is going to be expanded up to 5000 participants. In autumn there will be an evaluation – and then another extension – of the project. "Interested testers" who shop regularly in Vienna`s 6th or 7th district, can register directly at Paybox.

In terms of security, one is convinced, that due to a daily limit and security measures, a large fraud with paybox is not possible. The payment will be transmitted encoded (with a 1024 bit end2end encryption). Furthermore the client receives a confirmation via SMS after each transaction. Paybox mentions that in case of loss or theft an immediate cancellation is possible.

Additional pilot projects in Austria

„We want to establish mobile payment on the market and use it for other fields and points of acceptance.", Sperl of A1 explains. It is planned to extend it to virtual loyalty cards. Even here the competitors don`t sleep: Last autumn, the mobile network operator T-Mobile, together with its sister-company T-Systems, BIPA and the NFC provider Kadona, started a project in Austria, that is to make loyalty cards on NFC-based mobile phones available. One works with NFC-enabled mobile phones as well with so called "stickers". These stickers are only seen as an interim solution by experts, until there are enough NFC-capable mobile phones on the market.

Beside T-Mobile and A1, Orange is also running successful pilot projects in France. In Austria Raffeisen Bank International (RBI) is very acitve in the NFC field. In addition to an NFC-credit card, RBI offers a solution for the iPhone. The device is furnished with a protective cover, which has an antenna and an SD-card slot. This solution is also seen as an interim one by experts, until the iPhone is equipped with NFC. At the moment you can pay this way at selected "Zielpunkt" shops.

Future Problems

Having asked A1 and Paybox about the compatibility of their NFC Terminals with single providers and competitors, one found out that this would be possible, but is not currently planned. Establishing this technology in the mass market might be difficult. Gaining acceptance by consumers would probably be hindered if they could pay at Merkur but not at Zielpunkt, for example.

For now, it also remains in question how much the cost for paying by mobile phone would be. Nobody wants to go into these details as long as the pilot phase is ongoing. But it`s a fact that more and more market players are starting NFC test projects. Additionally, the Paybox Bank is striving for cooperations with further mobile providers. Paybox NFC shall – as many other Paybox services – become interoperable. One says there are ongoing talks but one could not provide more information.