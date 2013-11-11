Nova Lumos and Shopa win IBM SmartCamps in Vienna

The most exciting part is the financing idea: The “home power station in a box” will be provided to end consumers in exchange for a small fee. When users want to draw electricity from the box, they have to pay a daily fee via their mobile phone. Once the payment has been received, the electricity can flow.

“The concept is similar to the system here in the European countries,” explained Nova Lumos founder Nir Marom to futurezone, “We don’t have to go out and buy a whole power plant in order to be able to use electricity. We also only pay for the energy we consume. In the same way, we will provide people in rural, developing areas with a small power station – in exchange for a small provision fee – and the users will only pay for their actual energy usage.”

The “home power station in a box” will be distributed in close cooperation with telecom companies. “Mobile communications providers love the idea. On the one hand, because they see a new business model and they expect to be able to use it to secure competitive advantages. On the other, because our idea optimally complements their lines of business,” said Marom.