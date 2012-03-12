Rangaswami: "Filter Tools Must be a Choice"

Social media offers certain ways of filtering information. But what happens when it is not the user’s choice anymore to filter? In an interview with futurezone at the CeBIT, JP Rangaswami criticized Google for personalizing search results. The technology visionary also talks about the power of the Internet and social media, as well as the end of the age of privacy.

futurezone.at: We live in an information society and social media penetrates us with even more information. Is this too much for our brains to absorb?There is no such thing as information overload, there is only filter failure. We have more and more sources of information, but there are many forms of filtering around. Look at your Facebook or Google+ stream. The “like” and “+1” button are signaling important news, just as the retweet on Twitter does. Does filtering information within social networks work for you?Yes. My own social network starts becoming the filter. It raises the importance of things that should matter to me. For example: When I arrived via car from the airport this afternoon, I chose a tool to create a CeBIT-related search string. Then I was converting all that data into a presentation. I think total information overload is not possible and now there are options which we did not have before.

What about information overload through other media?That sounds a bit like food overload. You don’t have to eat too much, but moderation is a consumption problem. Same here with information: There can’t be too much information. You don’t have to watch TV for eight hours a day. But it is important to talk about it. Now, with even more devices coming onto the market, every source is a potential source of distraction. You have to develop some new disciplines. Having more information allows you to do many things. The way to solve overload is to filter. The filters can be active--- in choosing my time ---or passive and---in choosing my network of friends. You have a certain amount of opinions when you are only following a certain kind of people. At the moment, the Internet is still free, at least in most parts of the democratic world, but what is the biggest danger?Censorship is just a different form of filtering. Eli Pariser calls this the filter bubble. If the government controls what appears only in the newspapers, then you only see what the government wants you to see. The same is true for all communication. One of my friends, a Harvard professor, wrote about the end of the Internet when free Internet is being vulcanized. I put a search request into Google, and somebody in the same building sitting next to me puts in the same research request. If we get two different answers, then my faith in the search engine has been shattered. Is this what Google currently plans?Well, serving me with things suitable to my profile should be my choice and not their choice. I am fully okay with Google giving me search tools. When I say “cloud that” they know that I mean the model of service to do computing and data, and not the way rain falls now. But this must be my choice. Do you think that Google will have a success with the personalization of search?When you and I are talking about Google and filtering, this means it is known. Even Google produced a few failures, products that did not work out very well. I think that the market is competitive and some people will walk away. Our power as customers is huge. The world is aware of it and people in democratic environments are very clear that they do not want filter bubbles and that they were work against them. At least that is my expectation. That’s about Google. But what happens with the other Internet filters? What role does social media play in this context?When emails are in the hands of the receivers, social networkers are in the hands of the subscribers. It doesn’t matter what I do. If you choose not to follow me, then you won’t be able to see my tweets. If I direct my tweets to you, you can still block me. The power is in the hands of the subscriber. That understanding means that I am less worried about the Internet. Even if people start trying to turn off the power switch, the Internet will navigate around the obstacles. There were rumors of a kill-switch plan for the Internet, but I never saw it happen. People found other ways like meshed networks. This is difficult to prevent. Places like China probably have means to control access and you are not going to solve all the issues of democracy overnight, but the Internet remains largely a place where people are trying to build things to help you and create risks which you have to respond to. We could see the power of the Internet quite well with the actions against SOPA in the US or ACTA in Europe.When SOPA came through, what was said on social media changed the minds of many people. That had an impact on awareness in Europe and led to the pushback against ACTA, with country after country saying “We won’t ratify this”. This actually weakened ACTA. If the same ACTA had been presented one year ago, then it may have gone through.

