Game Awards: God of War schlägt Red Dead Redemption 2

Games for Impact

• 11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

• Sieger: Celeste ( Matt Makes Games)

• Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

• Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

• The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

Best Indipendent Game

• Sieger: Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

• Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

• Into the Breach (Subset Games)

• Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

• The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Best Mobile Game

• Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

• Sieger: Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

• Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)

Best VR/AR Game

• Sieger: Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)

• Beat Saber ( Beat Games)

• Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)

• Moss (Polyarc Games)

• Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)

Best Action Game

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

• Sieger: Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

• Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

• Far Cry 5 ( Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

• Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Best Action/Adventure Game

• Assassin's Creed Odyssey ( Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

• Sieger: God of War ( Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

• Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

• Red Dead Redemption 2 ( Rockstar Games)

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)