Das sind die Apps des Jahres für iPhone und iPad

iPhone Spiel des Jahres ist das Adventure-Game Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany). Das beste iPad Spiel 2019 ist das Pixel-AbenteuerHyper Light Drifter (Abylight S.L.). Für den Mac gewann das grafisch aufwändige Rätselspiel Gris (Devolver / Nomada Studio). Die beste Apple TV App ist das Reboot des Klassikers Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu). Das beste Spiel des heuer gestarteten Abo-Dienst Apple Arcade ist das Rhythmus-Spiel Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Neben den von der App-Store-Redaktion gewählten besten Apps des Jahres, veröffentlichte das Unternehmen auch die Download-Charts, die wenige Überraschungen und einige Trends aus 2019 zeigen:

Top kostenlose iPhone-Apps 2019:

YouTube Instagram Snapchat TikTok - Make Your Day Facebook Gmail Netflix Facebook Google Maps Amazon

Top kostenpflichtige iPhone-Apps 2019:

Facetune HotSchedules Dark Sky Weather The Wonder Weeks AutoSleep Tracker for Watch TouchRetouch Afterlight Procreate Pocket Sky Guide Toca Hair Salon 3

Top kostenlose iPhone-Games 2019:

Mario Kart Tour Color Bump 3D aquapark.io Call of Duty : Mobile BitLife - Life Simulator Polysphere - art of puzzle Wordscapes Fortnite Roller Splat! AMAZE!!

Top kostenpflichtige iPhone-Games 2019:

Minecraft Heads Up! Plague Inc. Bloons TD 6 Geometry Dash Rebel Inc. The Game of Life Stardew Valley Bloons TD 5 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas

Top kostenlose iPad-Apps 2019:

YouTube : Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Amazon Prime Video Google Chrome Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies Messenger Gmail - Email by Google Facebook TikTok - Make Your Day Calculator

Top kostenpflichtige iPad-Apps 2019:

Procreate Notability GoodNotes 5 Duet Display Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Life: Neighborhood XtraMath PDF Expert 7: PDF Editor LumaFusion Affinity Designer

Top kostenlose iPad-Games 2019:

Roblox aquapark.io Paper.io 2 Color Bump 3D Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Fortnite Polysphere - art of puzzle Wordscapes Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Helix Jump

Top kostenpflichtige iPad-Games 2019: