Das sind die Apps des Jahres für iPhone und iPad

Apple hat die besten und beliebtesten iPhone- und iPad-Apps und Games von 2019 bekannt gegeben.
Apple hat die beliebtesten und besten Apps für iPhone und iPad ausgezeichnet. Prämiert wurden besonders kreative Entwicklungen, während man millionenfach heruntergeladenen Apps wie Instagram, TikTok und YouTube außen vor ließ.
Die beste iPhone-App des Jahres ist die KI-basierte Kamera Spectre Kamera (Lux Optics), die beste iPad-App ist das umfangreiche Notizbuch Flow von Moleskine. Für Mac wurde die Grafikdesign-App Affinity Publisher (Serif Labs) gewählt, mit The Explorers (The Explorers Network) ist eine 4k-Tour beste Apple-TV-App des Jahres.
Sky: Children of the Light
Hyper Light Drifter
Gris
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
Sayonara Wild Hearts
iPhone Spiel des Jahres ist das Adventure-Game Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany). Das beste iPad Spiel 2019 ist das Pixel-AbenteuerHyper Light Drifter (Abylight S.L.). Für den Mac gewann das grafisch aufwändige Rätselspiel Gris (Devolver / Nomada Studio). Die beste Apple TV App ist das Reboot des Klassikers Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu). Das beste Spiel des heuer gestarteten Abo-Dienst Apple Arcade ist das Rhythmus-Spiel Sayonara Wild Hearts.
Neben den von der App-Store-Redaktion gewählten besten Apps des Jahres, veröffentlichte das Unternehmen auch die Download-Charts, die wenige Überraschungen und einige Trends aus 2019 zeigen:
Top kostenlose iPhone-Apps 2019:
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- TikTok - Make Your Day
- Facebook Messenger
- Gmail
- Netflix
- Google Maps
- Amazon
Top kostenpflichtige iPhone-Apps 2019:
- Facetune
- HotSchedules
- Dark Sky Weather
- The Wonder Weeks
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- TouchRetouch
- Afterlight
- Procreate Pocket
- Sky Guide
- Toca Hair Salon 3
Top kostenlose iPhone-Games 2019:
- Mario Kart Tour
- Color Bump 3D
- aquapark.io
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- BitLife - Life Simulator
- Polysphere - art of puzzle
- Wordscapes
- Fortnite
- Roller Splat!
- AMAZE!!
Top kostenpflichtige iPhone-Games 2019:
- Minecraft
- Heads Up!
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- Geometry Dash
- Rebel Inc.
- The Game of Life
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 5
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Top kostenlose iPad-Apps 2019:
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Google Chrome
- Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies
- Messenger
- Gmail - Email by Google
- TikTok - Make Your Day
- Calculator
Top kostenpflichtige iPad-Apps 2019:
- Procreate
- Notability
- GoodNotes 5
- Duet Display
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- Toca Life: Neighborhood
- XtraMath
- PDF Expert 7: PDF Editor
- LumaFusion
- Affinity Designer
Top kostenlose iPad-Games 2019:
- Roblox
- aquapark.io
- Paper.io 2
- Color Bump 3D
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Fortnite
- Polysphere - art of puzzle
- Wordscapes
- Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
- Helix Jump
Top kostenpflichtige iPad-Games 2019:
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- Plague Inc.
- Amazing Frog?
- Stardew Valley
- The Game of Life
- Heads Up!
- Terraria
- Bendy and the Ink Machine