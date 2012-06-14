Startschuss für Bau des weltgrößten Teleskops
Die europäische Astronomie-Organisation ESO wird in Chile das Extremely Large Telescope errichten, das größte optische Teleskop der Welt. Der 80 Meter hohe Koloss mit einem 40 Meter-Spiegel soll ab 2020 von der Atacama-Wüste aus nach bewohnbaren Planeten suchen und dunkle Materie erforschen.
Die Finanzierung für das über eine Milliarde Euro teure European Extremely Large Telecope - kurz: E-ELT - steht. Auch Österreich ist beteiligt. Nun wird mit der Entwicklung der 800 sechseckigen Spiegelelemente, von denen jedes einen Durchmesser von 1,4 Meter aufweisen wird, begonnen. Daneben wird der Standort für das Bauwerk, der Cerro Armazones, für den Bau vorbereitet. Der Berg befindet sich nur 20 Kilometer vom Cerro Paranal, dem Standort des derzeit größten optischen Teleskops (Very Large Telescope - VLT), entfernt und wurde wegen seiner Lichtbedingungen zum besten Ort für das E-ELT erkoren.
Die ESO ist im Norden Chiles seit Jahren aktiv. Neben dem VLT und einem weiteren Teleskop-Standort (La Silla) arbeitet die europäische Südsternwarte am Aufbau von ALMA mit, dem derzeit weltgrößten Radioteleskop-Projekt, das unter internationaler Beteiligung am Chajnantor-Hochplateau entsteht. Während ALMA Ende 2012 voll funktionsfähig sein soll, wird bereits an dessen Nachfolger, dem Square Kilometre Array (SKA) gebastelt. Die Atacama-Wüste bietet wegen seiner Trockenheit und Freiheit von störenden Lichtquellen eine ideale Umgebung für die Weltraumforschung.
Mehr Details zum Extremely Large Telescope erfahren Sie in der folgenden Bildergalerie:
Artists impression of the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT). The E-ELT will be the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world â€” the worlds biggest eye on the sky.
Artists impression of the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) in its enclosure on Cerro Armazones, a 3060-metre mountaintop in Chiles Atacama Desert. The 39.3-metre E-ELT will be the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world â€” the worlds
Artists impression of the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) at night whilst observations are in progress. The 39.3-metre E-ELT will be the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world â€” the worlds biggest eye on the sky. Operations are pl
Birds eye view of the elaborate 3-dimensional model of the European Extremely Large Telescope developed to determine expected performance during observing conditions. With a 40-metre-class diameter primary mirror, the present baseline, its total rotating
A full-sized mock-up of the E-ELT primary mirror built by participants at ESOs Open House Day 2011.
Several test segments of the giant primary mirror of the E-ELT are currently undergoing testing close to ESOâ€™s headquarters in Garching, Germany. This picture shows an engineer adjusting the complex support mechanisms that control the shape and posit
On 26 April 2010, the ESO Council selected Cerro Armazones as the site for the planned 40-metre-class European Extremely Large Telescope. Cerro Armazones is an isolated mountain at 3060 metres altitude in the central part of Chiles Atacama Desert, some 13
Artists impression of the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) on Cerro Armazones, a 3060-metre mountaintop in Chiles Atacama Desert. The E-ELT will be the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world â€” the worlds biggest eye on the sky.
View of Cerro Armazones in the Chilean desert, near ESOs Paranal Observatory, site of the Very Large Telescope (VLT). Cerro Armazones was chosen as the site for the planned European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT), which, with its 40-metre-class diamete
The E-ELT here seen in a scale comparison with one of the VLT domes.
E-ELT and VLT sizes compared with theÂ St.Stephans cathedral.
Section view of the E-ELT dome. This dome design, presented in November 2008 at the Baseline Reference Design version 3, is the result for a detailed design study and was realised together with ESOs industrial partners. The dome is about 80 m high and has
Artists impression of the four laser stars that the European Extremely Large Telescope will use.
June 2009 version of the design of the 40-metre-class European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) in its enclosure, currently being planned by ESO (artistâ€™s impression). On the right side of the supporting structure of the telescope the instrument pla
A new architectural concept drawing of ESOâ€™s planned European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) shows the telescope at work, with its dome open and its record-setting 40-metre-class primary mirror pointed to the sky. In this illustration, clouds floa
