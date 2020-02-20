Child sex dolls on Amazon cause uproar

The dispute over child sex dolls on Amazon in Germany and Austria is not new. As early as 2017, the online retailer reacted to a media report and removed at least some of the questionable products. The large number of still existing child sex dolls and the very graphic photos on the platform only lead to the conclusion that there are no real control mechanisms.

Amazon removes some dolls after futurezone report

Contacted by futurezone.at, Amazon dodges the questions whether they want to stop selling these kinds of sex dolls in the future and only refers to their selling guidelines. " Amazon resellers are independent companies and must adhere to our terms and conditions of sale when they sell in our store. If we become aware of a violation, we will take action to close the account. The products in question are no longer available." an Amazon spokeswoman said.

The dolls that futurezone reported directly to Amazon were indeed removed in the meantime. However, a quick search for other products from the manufacturers in question showed many other disturbing entries. The question, how such products can even make it onto Amazon’s platform and apparently remain undetected there for days and weeks, was left unanswered.

Debate about the ban of child sex dolls

While selling sex dolls that clearly imitate a child’s body in Austria is prohibited, possession and acquisition of such dolls in Germany and Austria are allowed. There is some controversy as to whether this should be banned in the future. Some therapists argue that using a doll can lower the inhibition threshold for child molesters, whether others consider a ban to be a populist measure.

The article was originally published in German by futurezone.at