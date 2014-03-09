SevenVentures acquiring a stake in Marktguru comparison shopping platform

“Profitable investment”

Above all, SevenVentures hopes that its investment will be profitable. Albrecht is confident that this will be the case. The company has a good business plan and good ideas for refining its product. The second aspect is strategic in nature for the broadcasting group. Advertising is expecting to have positive effects “on the entire group.” “The founders of Marktguru are bringing fresh impetus and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit into our traditional television business,” Albrecht said.

The two founders are to have free rein for the most part, but close collaboration and coordination with SevenVentures is already an important aspect of the partnership, Dainese said.

Mobile boom

“Our free service is used a great deal through mobile devices,” Dainese said, “The Marktguru apps for iOS and Android have already been downloaded nearly 70,000 times.” The startup hopes that its partnership with SevenVentures will bring more retailers on board. The offers that can be compared on the platform include companies like XXXLutz, Billa, Forstinger, EP, RedZac and AdlerMode.

Advertisements

Under the partnership, the broadcasting group will also be running advertisements that feature the platform. This is intended to raise awareness of the platform in Austria. The company wants to focus on the Austrian market for the time being. According to the founders, international expansion is always an option, but is not concretely planned right now. SevenVentures has the option of acquiring a majority stake in the startup depending on how it develops.