Wie jedes Jahr war am Mobile World Congress viel los.

© Reuters

MWC
03/07/2015

Die Highlights des Mobile World Congress

In Barcelona präsentierten namhafte Hersteller ihre neuen Smartphones, Tablets und Wearables. Die futurezone fasst das Wichtigste vom Mobile World Congress zusammen.

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

Samsung Galaxy S6

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

Galaxy S6 Edge

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

Galaxy S6 Edge

© Bild: HTC

HTC One M9

© Bild: Michael Leitner

HTC One M9

© Bild: Michael Leitner

Huawei Watch

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

emporiaSMART

© Bild: Gerald Reischl

microNFC2.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

5.jpg

© Bild: futurezone

windblocker.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

LG G Watch Urban

© Bild: Ikea

Ikea Uppleva TV-Multimedia-Möbel.

© Bild: Sony

Sony M4 Aqua

© Bild: Thomas Prenner

Sony Z4 Tablet

© Bild: Michael Leitner

Nokia N1

© Bild: Screenshot

HTC Vive

© Bild: Acer

11acer.jpg

© Bild: PayPal

paypal-here-nfc-2.jpg

© Bild: Screenshot

B_KQ6IDWkAAReUY.jpg

© Bild: kay nietfeld, apa

Fingerabdruck

| Stand: 03/07/2015, 06:00