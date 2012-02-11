ACTA-Proteste in ganz Europa

acta
EPAepa03100904 A protestor with his mouth covered with a piece of cloth and the word Acta written on it during a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, 11 February 2012 against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA). Germany will not immediately sign
dapdA protester shouts slogans during a demonstration againt the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement, or ACTA, in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012. People are gathering in many European cities to voice their ange
dapdFrench protestors wearing Guy Fawkes masks protest against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement, or ACTA, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012. Protesters gathered in several European cities Saturday to voice anger at an international copyright treaty