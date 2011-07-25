futurezone.at
Chan Kwok Hung konnte mit dem Foto "Buffalo Race" den Gesamtsieg in der Amateurklasse erringen.

© Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Archiv
07/25/2011

Die Gewinner des letzten Jahres

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Chan Kwok Hung courtesy of Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Overall Open Winner-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Florence Iff _ courtesy Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner Landscape-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Alejandro Chaskielberg _ courtesy of Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner L'Iris D'Or-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Amit Madheshiya _ courtesy Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner Arts.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Alnis Stakle _ courtesy Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner Architecture-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Adam Hinton courtesy Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Saatchi.jpg

© Bild: Alain Willaume / Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Sony World Photography Awards

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Saja Seus _ courtesy Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner Category Lifestyle-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Renhui Zhao 2902 Gallery, Singapore _ courtesy Sony World Photography Awards Winner Still Life-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Pavel Wolberg courtesy of Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner Sports-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Louis Boulet courtesy of Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner Student Focus-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Liz Loh-Taylor _ courtesy Sony World Photography Awards 2011 Winner Category Travel-72dpi.jpg

© Bild: Sony World Photography Awards 2011

Bruce-Davidson,-Magnum-Photos USA.-New-York-City.-Coney-Island.-1959.-Brooklyn-Gang-72dpi.jpg

| Stand: 07/25/2011, 16:30