Artists impression of the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT). The E-ELT will be the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world â€” the worlds biggest eye on the sky.
Birds eye view of the elaborate 3-dimensional model of the European Extremely Large Telescope developed to determine expected performance during observing conditions. With a 40-metre-class diameter primary mirror, the present baseline, its total rotating
A full-sized mock-up of the E-ELT primary mirror built by participants at ESOs Open House Day 2011.
Several test segments of the giant primary mirror of the E-ELT are currently undergoing testing close to ESOâ€™s headquarters in Garching, Germany. This picture shows an engineer adjusting the complex support mechanisms that control the shape and posit
On 26 April 2010, the ESO Council selected Cerro Armazones as the site for the planned 40-metre-class European Extremely Large Telescope. Cerro Armazones is an isolated mountain at 3060 metres altitude in the central part of Chiles Atacama Desert, some 13
View of Cerro Armazones in the Chilean desert, near ESOs Paranal Observatory, site of the Very Large Telescope (VLT). Cerro Armazones was chosen as the site for the planned European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT), which, with its 40-metre-class diamete
The E-ELT here seen in a scale comparison with one of the VLT domes.
E-ELT and VLT sizes compared with theÂ St.Stephans cathedral.
Section view of the E-ELT dome. This dome design, presented in November 2008 at the Baseline Reference Design version 3, is the result for a detailed design study and was realised together with ESOs industrial partners. The dome is about 80 m high and has
Artists impression of the four laser stars that the European Extremely Large Telescope will use.
June 2009 version of the design of the 40-metre-class European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) in its enclosure, currently being planned by ESO (artistâ€™s impression). On the right side of the supporting structure of the telescope the instrument pla
A new architectural concept drawing of ESOâ€™s planned European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) shows the telescope at work, with its dome open and its record-setting 40-metre-class primary mirror pointed to the sky. In this illustration, clouds floa